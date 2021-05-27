Shell Ordered To Reduce Carbon Emissions In First-Of-Its-Kind Ruling

The IMF on Friday issued a report calling for the world's top polluters to adopt an international carbon price floor, arguing it offered a "realistic prospect" to combat climate change.
The multilateral agency said that carbon pricing was now widely accepted as the most important policy tool to achieve the drastic emissions cuts required to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius by 2050.
But right now, four-fifths of emissions remain unpriced and the global average carbon price is just $3 a ton -- far below the level needed to incentivize energy efficiency and redirect innovation towards green technologies.
The report modeled different scenarios and said that a three-tier price floor of $75, $50, and $25 per ton for advanced, high, and low-income emerging markets respectively could help achieve a 23 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.