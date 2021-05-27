Shell Ordered To Reduce Carbon Emissions In First-Of-Its-Kind Ruling

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. S&P Global Market Intelligence has been publishing a multipart series exploring the natural gas industry’s role and prospects in the so-called energy transition happening across the world. A mania has taken hold forcing all companies to cut so-called greenhouse gas emissions–including companies in the energy industry. (Don’t forget what they produce are hydrocarbons, so they have to cut their own use of very thing they produce.) What is the role of natural gas in a “low carbon” world? How can upstream (drilling) companies adapt and stay in business? S&P says natural gas’ “low carbon challenge” is to stay cheap and get “cleaner.” What do they mean?