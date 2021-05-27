Cancel
Shell Ordered To Reduce Carbon Emissions In First-Of-Its-Kind Ruling

By Kate White
Benzinga
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dutch court ruled on Wednesday that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) is partially responsible for climate change. The district court in The Hague ordered Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 as compared to 2019 levels. The ruling is in accordance with the United Nations Paris...

