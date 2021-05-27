Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey

Survey of 1,000 Consumers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Germany Shows that Consumers are Willing to Share Their Data if Brands Provide Better Omnichannel Customer Experiences. MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, revealed the results of a global survey focused on consumers’ expectations of how brands should use data to improve the customer experience. The report, The Personalization Pulse Check Report 2021, polled 1,000 consumers across four of the top global markets–U.S., U.K., Canada, and Germany–to learn more about what consumers want when engaging and receiving communications from brands. The results underscore the increasing role that personalization and omnichannel marketing will have in the post-COVID recovery period for brands to better engage customers and differentiate themselves against competitors.