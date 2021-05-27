PATRIOTIC PLANTING

Members of the local VFW and American Legion posts will remember their fallen compatriots during a Memorial Day parade that culminates at the park dedicated to them. All military veterans, reservists, guardsmen, ROTC students and active duty soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen are invited to march in the procession that steps off from the corner of Watson and Lawn avenues at 10 a.m. May 31. Civilian clothes and uniforms are both acceptable. People marching in the parade should convene at 9:30 a.m. to learn the formation.