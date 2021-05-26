Official: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus release new joint-statement backing Super League
The Super League saga was thought to be over (at last) when almost all clubs periodically withdrew their support for the new competition within the span of 48 hours. That is, aside from FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, who still (albeit to know avail) support the idea of the Super League as expressed via a recent joint statement, and are yet to officially withdraw from the project, despite the fact their support is unlikely to manifest into anything.barcauniversal.com