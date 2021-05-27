Cancel
Jamestown, RI

Memorial Day concert is Monday

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo commemorate Memorial Day, the Jamestown Community Chorus will present a live outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Monday at the Lawn School ballfields. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of American service members who paid the ultimate price by sacrificing their lives during war. Music from the spring YouTube series, “Monday Night at the Movies,” will be featured during the al-fresco concert. Audience members can remain in their cars and listen to the performance on their FM radios, and there also will be socially distanced seating available. The concert is free, but the nonprofit chorus will accept donations during the event.

