Tacita Dean on the pandemic: ‘We had all this free time – and I was useless!’

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One is such a disappointment to oneself, workwise,” says Tacita Dean, sadly. This seems faintly mad – Dean is one of Britain’s most celebrated artists, her work dealing with the drift of time; the play of chance; the decaying of things. Three years ago, she filled three London institutions – the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Academy – with art, and topped it off with a show at the Fruitmarket, Edinburgh.

