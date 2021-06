As a Google Drive user, you are automatically given 16 GB storage space for free. This storage space is shared across three services: Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Anything you store in any of those services, even messages and attachments and items in your spam and trash folders take up from the total storage. To learn how much storage space you have used check out this link from a computer. If you find yourself running out of storage space you need to either buy more storage or delete some of the items from Drive, Gmail or Photos. Below are some useful tips to help you better manage your Drive’s storage space: