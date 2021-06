Oh look … July 4th next weekend! We typically say that we are celebrating the “birth” of this nation on that day because it is the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but really it was more of “conception”—“carrying to full term” certainly was not assured at that point. There was still a long way to go—fireworks being reminiscent of the musketry, cannonades and “rockets’ red glare” that would follow for several years. Perhaps the actual “labor pains” of the nation began when the British finally surrendered in 1981 and the new nation had to hammer out its governing principles. One might argue that the “birth” of the nation and its governance was in 1989 when the Constitution was ratified by a majority of the states.