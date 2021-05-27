Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Mavericks Announce Rescheduled En Español Tour, With New Dates Added

By Holly G
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As live music continues to make a comeback after COVID-19-related shutdowns, the Mavericks have rescheduled a slew of tour dates, and added some new ones. “America’s greatest live dance band” is now slated for 50 upcoming shows across the United States. A few months before the release of their first-ever...

k923.fm
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Music Hall#Washington Dc#Music Theatre#Staten Island#Latin#Del#Indian#Ohio#Pa#Mo#S C#N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Judas Priest reschedule 50th anniversary tour, add dates

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest were scheduled to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 2020 tour, which COVID kept from happening. They've now announced rescheduled dates for the tour, along with the addition of new shows, most of which feature Sabaton as support. The rescheduled dates kick off on September...
MusicPunknews.org

Citizen announce 2021 tour dates

Citizen have announced tour dates for America and Canada for this fall and winter. Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room will be playing support. Tickets go on sale June 9. Citizen released their album Life in Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the tour dates below.
San Francisco, CAnortherntransmissions.com

Glassjaw Announce Anniversary Tour Dates

New York post-hardcore band Glassjaw, has announced a 20+ year anniversary tour that will feature full performances of their 2000 Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship And Tribute. The 18-date, 13-city tour will kick off March 02, 2022, for two nights in Los Angeles, making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more. Select cities will feature back-to-back nights with one album performance per night, while others will tackle both albums in one fell swoop with an intermission in between—full dates and info below with tickets going on sale June 11th. Released May 9, 2000, much of the 20-year celebration for their debut EYEWTKAS was put on hold due to the pandemic. With the 20 year anniversary of Worship and Tribute right around the corner, it felt fitting to celebrate both simultaneously as the world begins to open back up. The tour is just one piece of the celebration, with more announcements coming soon.
MusicThe FADER

Thundercat announces 2021 tour dates

I can pinpoint my Oh shit, this is really happening moment of the coronavirus pandemic as when Thundercat announced the cancellation of his tour. I had tickets to his Toronto date, and probably would have been more disappointed had there not been a global plague about to ravage society. Now that things are reopening in North America, Thundercat has set out a new run of tour dates for the rest of the year. The trek will begin in Omaha, Nebraska at the Maha Music Festival and conclude in Boise, Idaho on December 5. Channel Tres, the house-pop-rapper who recently released his project i can't go outside, will join Thundercat on almost all of the non-festival dates. See them below. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time.
Rock Musicxpn.org

Mo Lowda & the Humble announce rescheduled Union Transfer date

Hometown heroes Mo Lowda & the Humble have rescheduled their tour and album release party for November 19 at Union Transfer. The band will be joined by Nashville-based Okey Dokey and fellow Philadelphians The Retinas. A product of the Philly DIY scene, the band has since moved out from the...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Umphrey’s McGee Confirms Rescheduled Tour Dates, Adds New Fall Shows

Umphrey’s McGee delivered a large batch of tour dates on Tuesday that mixed rescheduled appearances with new shows. The hodgepodge mix of dates will take the band through November and across the U.S. Following the band’s previously announced run of mixed-format summer tour dates, the new slate of concerts will...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Lacuna Coil and Apocalyptica Reschedule North America Tour Dates to Spring 2022

Italian gothic-metal band Lacuna Coil and Finnish symphonic-metal band Apocalyptica are rescheduling their North American tour together to Spring 2022. It’s part of Apocalyptica’s Cell-0 tour, with Lacuna Coil supporting all North American dates. It was originally scheduled for May 2020, pushed off until January-February 2021, then postponed until late...
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

P.O.D. announces ‘Satelllite’ 20th Anniversary Edition & new tour dates

Twentieth anniversary of the band’s biggest album available Sept 3rd. P.O.D. has set Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition for 2 CD and digital for September 3rd via Rhino Records. Released a few days before the album’s official anniversary on September 11th, the 27-song collection introduces a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including “Alive (Semi-acoustic Version),” available now. A few weeks later, on October 8th, a 2 LP vinyl edition will be available as part of Rhino’s Rocktober campaign.
MusicMetalSucks

Weedeater Announce Summer Tour Dates

Weedeater are the latest band to announce a summer trek, adding to the growing number of tours in the second half of 2021. Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett will open the run, which sticks mostly to the South and Southeast. Here are those dates:. 08/05 Greensboro, NC – The...
Musicedmidentity.com

Flamingosis Announces New Album and Dates for Fall 2021 Tour

Flamingosis dropped the details for his full-length album Daymaker and is bringing his funky sound to cities across the US this fall. One of the artists who continues to impress with each passing release and performance is Flamingosis. Known for his unique style that blends elements of future funk with spacey synths and plenty of guitar for good measure, he’s proven to be a sensational artist in the dance music scene. Last year, the Brooklyn-based artist kept fans occupied during the pandemic by releasing tunes including “Wild Summer” and “Daymaker,” both of which brightened the days of those who were stuck in lockdown.
Rock Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Angels & Airwaves announce ‘Lifeforms,’ new tour dates + release “Restless Souls”

Today, Angels & Airwaves have officially announced that their highly anticipated new album, Lifeforms, will be released on September 24th via Rise Records. Angels & Airwaves have also announced a new world tour today — with both announcements first being made from space, as the band partnered with Sent Into Space to launch a renewable hydrogen capsule which played an out of this world premiere of the entire album along with displaying the tour and album information.
Musictreblezine.com

Yves Tumor shares new track “Jackie,” announces tour dates

Yves Tumor has released a new single, “Jackie,” their first new music since the release of last year’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind. The track is a psychedelic synth-pop track with lots of fiery guitar riffs, further tapping into the Prince-like rock direction they tapped into on their last record. Hear it below.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Van Morrison Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Van Morrison has announced a series of U.S. tour dates that will commence on Sept. 25 in Greenwood Village, Colo., travel down the California coast and then finish with three shows at Las Vegas' the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February next year. The tour will follow the release of...
Musicgrimygoods.com

La Luz announce tour dates with LA date at The Regent, share new song “In The Country”

La Luz have announced an extensive tour with a Los Angeles performance at the Regent. La Luz will take the stage at the Regent on Saturday, Nov. 13, along with Tropa Magica and multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Adrian Younge! Tickets to La Luz and Tropa Magica at the Regent go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $17.50 and the show is all ages. Presented by Spaceland, fans can access the venue presale on Wednesday, June 16 by using the following ticket link and password: ENCORE. La Luz also have show dates in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and a lot more. Check out all tour dates below!
Rock Musicwfpk.org

Portugal. The Man announce tour dates & share new live EP

Like so many bands, Portugal. The Man are starting to plan their first shows since the start of the pandemic– with a nice extra!. In addition to announcing tour dates, the band has also shared a new EP called Ulu Selects Vol #1 (Live), which features three songs from a 2017 Fader session (“Feel It Still”, “So Young” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”), plus “Noise Pollution” from a performance on KCRW.
FIFANME

Courtney Barnett announces US tour dates for 2021 and 2022

Courtney Barnett has announced a sprawling North American headline tour, hitting 23 cities throughout the last weeks of 2021 and first two months of 2022. The tour will feature a changing roster of support acts. Bartees Strange is scheduled to appear at the 2021 dates in Arizona, California and Washington. For the 2022 dates, Barnett will alternate between shows with Shamir and shows with fellow Australian indie-rocker Julia Jacklin.