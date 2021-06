(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”) On this season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Moria (Samira Wiley) is finding out more and more who her best friend has become with each passing day that June (Elisabeth Moss) spends with her, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and baby Nichole in Canada. But Wiley isn’t sure if the very traumatized June — who wants to work through her pain in a very different way from the one Moira has tried to put in place with the other survived former handmaids of Gilead — is someone she can connect with anymore.