Women's Health

PCOS Potentially Increases Risk for COVID-19

Posted by 
Real Health
Real Health
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qsQr_0aCqboyO00
Istock (Model(s) used for illustrative purposes only)

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may experience a higher risk of developing COVID-19, according to a study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, CNN reports. While the results are preliminary, a wealth of anecdotal evidence also supports an association between the metabolic condition and the viral infection.

PCOS is characterized by symptoms such as overweight or obesity, hirsutism and infertility. In addition, the illness is correlated with an increased likelihood for insulin resistance, heart disease and endometrial cancer. PCOS affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women’s Health.

Wiebke Arlt, MD, a study author and the director of the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, believes that PCOS should be considered a risk factor for COVID-19. He considers the name PCOS a misnomer (because it doesn’t only affect the ovaries) and should be considered a “lifelong metabolic disease.”

The inquiry found that women with PCOS experience a 51% higher risk for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection than those who do not have it.

“PCOS is completely underestimated in its impact. It’s sort of seen as some reproductive issue that is not clinically relevant,” Arlt told CNN. “But this is completely wrong…. Patients need to be seen as a high-risk population.”

In many cases, this underestimation can be chalked up to the sexism that still permeates medicine, observed Arlt and Katherine Sherif, MD, the chief of Women’s Health at Jefferson University’s Department of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Breanna Aguilar and Kris Nealon are two PCOS patients who developed COVID-19 earlier this year and have been suffering the ill effects ever since. Dubbed “long-haulers” by doctors, they both report regularly experiencing brain fog, chronic pain and extreme fatigue.

When the pandemic first emerged, Nealon felt a twinge of fear. Diagnosed with PCOS at age 12, she is overweight and struggles with insulin resistance. The first issue is considered a comorbidity for COVID-19, so she went to her primary care physician with her concerns. He advised her not to worry about her PCOS specifically.

“He’s been nice and understanding but...you can see him be like, ‘Lady problems, don’t worry about it. This is your lungs,’” she told CNN.

For more on PCOS, read “Black Women With PCOS Face a Greater Risk for Heart Problems.” And for more about research into women’s reproductive issues, read “Study Sheds Light on Menstruation Around the World.”

Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting black families.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcos#Covid 19#Infertility#Black Women#Polycystic Ovary Syndrome#Endometrial Cancer#Metabolic Syndrome#Chronic Disease#Chronic Fatigue Syndrome#Cnn#Jefferson University#Pcos Experience#Pcos Face#Chronic Pain#Symptoms#Insulin Resistance#Extreme Fatigue#Heart Problems#Menstruation#Reproductive Age
Louisville, KYWave 3

European study says women with PCOS at higher risk for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A metabolic disorder that can hinder women from bearing children is also putting them more at risk for the coronavirus. Polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS, occurs when reproductive hormones are not balanced. It is the most common cause of female infertility and can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, cysts, Type 2 Diabetes and other health issues.
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

COVID-19 increases rate of heart attacks in people at genetic risk for heart disease

Individuals with genetic high cholesterol, heart disease or both, who were infected with COVID-19 had more heart attacks according to new research by the FH Foundation. While previous studies have speculated about poorer outcomes if a person with genetic high cholesterol - called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) contracts COVID-19, this study from the FH Foundation's national healthcare database is the first to demonstrate higher heart attack rates in the real world. Published online in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study also importantly confirms that COVID-19 increases heart attack rates in individuals with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).
Cleveland, OHEurekAlert

Study shows obesity may increase risk of long-term complications of COVID-19

Thursday, June 3, 2021, CLEVELAND: A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently published online in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Public HealthMedscape News

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked to COVID-19 Risk

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Greater severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment may counter that risk, according to a retrospective analysis from the records of Kaiser Permanente Southern California.
Public HealthKEYC

COVID-19 cases, deaths on the decline as vaccinations increase

Dr. Fauci says he's cautiously optimistic the U.S. will be able to vaccinate children under 12 by Thanksgiving. Fauci says we hope to have enough information by the end of the year to vaccinate children of any age. National. How to help kids adapt to COVID guideline changes. Updated: 5...
Kidshealio.com

COVID-19 hospitalization rate increases among adolescents

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the United States rose in recent months following declines in January and February, according to data reported today in MMWR. According to the report, weekly COVID-19-related hospitalizations per 100,000 adolescents peaked at 2.1 in early January 2021, declined...
Lewis County, WVWVNews

COVID-19 cases increase over weekend

One year ago, on May 22, 2020, Lewis County experienced its first COVID-19 death. Since that time, a total of 21 Lewis Countians have lost their life after being diagnosed with the virus. Since that day, through research, the medical field has more understanding of how the virus operates and...
Public Healthfarmweek.com

Research into potential Covid-19 antiviral treatments ‘cannot be rushed’

Research into potential antiviral treatments for Covid-19 cannot be rushed, a leading scientist has said. Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the launch of a new taskforce to “supercharge” the search for antiviral medications for the novel disease, setting a goal of having two new drugs available for use later this year.
Public HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

Anxiety Might Be Causing People to Faint After the COVID-19 Vaccine — Doctors Explain

While some people have an onset of COVID-19 vaccine side effects that begin within a day or so, fainting shortly after receiving the shot is being reported in small numbers. An analysis released by the CDC, for instance, identified 64 "anxiety-related events" postvaccination out of 8,624 doses between April 7 and April 9, 17 of which were fainting or "syncope." All recipients received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Are You at Risk of Death from COVID-19?

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. By definition, a global pandemic is an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, that crosses international boundaries and usually affects a large number of people. The definition of a global pandemic does not include what the risk is of developing the disease or what the risk of death from the disease is.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: What are potential side effects in kids?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: What are potential side effects in kids and how are children monitored during vaccine trials?
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Smokers at Greater Risk of Dying from COVID-19

GENEVA - In marking World No-Tobacco Day, the World Health Organization is urging smokers to quit their habit, warning they are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than non-smokers. Head of WHO's Tobacco Control Program, Vinayak Prasad tells VOA a plethora of scientific studies over the past year confirm...