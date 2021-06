Ashe County Arts Council will be introducing Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road on Friday, May 21 as a kick-off for their Friday's in the Park concert series. Every third Friday, from the months of May to August, the outdoor concerts will feature well-known, local and regional musicians. Dates for the concerts are May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. The concerts are free and start at 7 p.m. The outdoor concerts will have a limited audience and participants must sign up in advance at www.ashecountyarts.org.