'Here Rests in Honored Glory': Blowing Rock man behind internationally renowned hymn of remembrance
Overlooking the United State’s capitol rest Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the inscription “Here rest in Honored Glory an American Soldier known but to God,” chiseled into its marble base. That famed inscription would eventually lead one High Country man to compose a song that is now the official hymn of remembrance of multiple veterans organizations, as well as the state of New York.www.wataugademocrat.com