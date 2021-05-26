newsbreak-logo
Enid, OK

Work to close portion Van Buren near Oak

By Enid News, Eagle
 3 days ago

The outside lane on northbound Van Buren near the corner of Oak will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday while OG&E performs work on electrical lines. According to the city of Enid, OG&E’s work is in preparation for providing power to street lights.

Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Several road closures set for next week

Several city of Enid street closures will occur next week. Inner lanes will be closed on Oakwood from Garriott to Chestnut on Tuesday as OG&E crews convert street lights to LED. The southbound west lane will be closed from Evans Pharmacy and Garriott, and the northbound east lane will be...
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

City of Enid, Osage Nation come to the table for $1 million Kaw Lake deal

With Tuesday’s city approval of an agreement that includes paying the Osage Nation $1 million, Enid’s long-planned Kaw Lake pipeline project can begin construction. The Osage Nation will not attempt to delay or stop in higher court or tribal/federal government the city’s Kaw Lake Water Supply project, City Attorney Carol Lahman told city commissioners Tuesday before they unanimously voted as Enid Municipal Authority in favor of the forbearance agreement.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Portion of Randolph to be closed for reconstruction

Randolph between 25th and 30th will be closed to through traffic for reconstruction beginning Thursday. Work is expected to take three to four months to complete, depending on weather. The first phase of the project will focus on the area between 28th and 30th and is expected to take four...
Garfield County, OKkgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday

CC)—The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners this afternoon will hear presentations and take possible action on the proposed budgets for the city’s infrastructure programs. Commissioners are then scheduled to approve the City of Enid FY 2021-2022 budget during their meeting on Tuesday. Today’s special meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center Convention Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Enid, OKkgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday

CC)—The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners Tuesday addressed a couple of business items related to the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Project. Commissioners approved a proposed agreement with the Osage Nation and authorized a one-time payment of $1 million so the city’s Kaw Lake water pipeline project may begin construction. The city of Enid’s agreement with the Nation is necessary for the city to begin construction on the 70-mile pipeline and intake plant on the lake in Osage County, with construction to begin later this year and completed in 2023. Commissioners also discussed the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 financial plans for the airport fund, Enid’s police and fire departments, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transit Authority and Enid Event Center and Convention Hall. Commissioners on Thursday will hear presentations and take possible action on the city’s infrastructure programs, then vote to approve the city’s budget May 18. Thursday’s special meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center Convention Hall. The meeting is open to the public.