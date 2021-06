Kenyon Green’s scouting report — can the Texas A&M guard become the Aggies’ first OL selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft since 2016?. Between 2013-2016, the Texas A&M Aggies had an offensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft every year. Since then, however, only three players from the position have heard their name called. In the 2022 NFL Draft, offensive guard Kenyon Green should restore the Aggies’ reputation as a breeding ground for first-round talent. Green’s early scouting report details why he may well be the most dominant offensive lineman in college football this season.