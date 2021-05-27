Opinion: Khilafat Day - Appreciating 113 years of leadership

O Humankind Surah Ya-Sin (Fons Vitae, 2021) is compiled by Cemalnur Sargut, who is a Sufi teacher based in Turkey and has been translated into English by Victoria Rowe Holbrook. The compilation consists of a robust commentary of Surah Ya-Sin or the 36th chapter of the Qur’an and its 83 verses. The book is organized around these 83 verses, in which Sargut provides stunning in-depth commentaries on each verse by drawing from Sufi, Turkish and Islamic traditions. For instance, throughout her discussion, she draws on the teachings and literary traditions of Jalaluddin Rumi, Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi, Ahmed Rifai, Ken’an Rifai and many others. Themes that emerge throughout these commentaries include core Sufi theological, philosophical and metaphysical traditions, such as the teachings of Prophet Muhammad as the insan al-kamil, divine attributes of Allah and the Prophet Muhammad, and much more. This collection of commentaries will be of interest to those who think, write, and teach on the topics of Qur’anic Studies, Sufism (especially of Turkish Sufi traditions), and much more.