In my dating career of almost 15 years, I have had my share of relationships. What really confused me though is the amount of space each required kept changing. Initially, I dated people who didn’t need much space and preferred the closeness instead. We’d talk every day, know where the other person is, hang out with each other’s and know a lot about each other. When they’d be going through something, they wouldn’t want to be on their own for a prolonged period but rather pour their hearts out to me. Neena Gupta, who is happily married to Vivek Mehra doesn’t believe in too much space in relationships either.