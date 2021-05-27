Cancel
Vax-a-Million Sees Pushback Despite Jump in Vaccinations

By Jordyn Pair
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOhio has continued to see an increase in vaccination rates across all age groups following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million program, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this week. Compared to rates from May 7 through May 12, vaccinations among those ages 16 and 17 increased 94 percent during May 14 to May 19, DeWine said. Across the same time frame, those ages 18 and 19 saw a 46 percent increase and those ages 20 to 49 saw a 55 percent increase.

