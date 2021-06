Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.