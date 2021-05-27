Gas Prices in Florida Expected to Decrease Heading into Memorial Day Weekend
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Floridians can expect for gas prices to decrease for the first time in over three weeks after the attack on the Colonial Pipeline. While the majority of the state receives gas from multiple ports on the coast of Florida, the disruption of the pipeline caused widespread panic-buying among the parts of the state that do use it, which in turn caused gas prices to increase as demand was high and there was limited supply.tennesseestar.com