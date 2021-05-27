Cancel
Australian court says mine approvals must consider climate harm

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian court ruled on Thursday that the country's environment minister has an obligation to children to consider the harm caused by climate change as part of her decision-making in approving the expansion of a new coal mine. The Federal Court of Australia made the ruling in...

