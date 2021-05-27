Can you play Knockout City in splitscreen?

Knockout City just released last week, but Twitch streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is already campaigning for an MFAM (Mercs Fam) character to be added to the game. On Twitter, the game's official account praised MFAM for its recent success against TatManArmy, telling Nickmercs he should begin planning a logo for the game. While that would certainly be cool to see, Nickmercs countered that he would actually prefer an MFAM character, instead! It remains to be seen whether or not he'll get his wish, but it wouldn't be surprising to see EA and developer Velan Studios make it happen for one or both streamers, given their popularity.