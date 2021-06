CARTHAGE, Mo. – As vaccine trials expand to younger children there’s discussions on whether unvaccinated students should be required to mask up. School is out for the summer, save summer school, and districts are already looking ahead to the fall, by looking back at what they’ve learned. One of those things is the effectiveness of masks against things beyond the Coronavirus. Carthage Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker says “If something else happens, hopefully not as bad as this pandemic, that potentially masks could help slow down the spread of germs.”