Our national security depends on our independence from China

By Rep. Kat Cammack
msn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed firsthand the breakdown in our supply chains when federal, state, and local entities had to compete with one another for simple personal protective equipment. It was a terrifying glimpse into a future situation that has the potential to be mimicked on a larger, more dangerous scale. This realization showed how the country needs a more robust dialogue with business leaders about the impact of doing business in and with China.

