New York City, NY

Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO says attorney provided 'additional' documents to investigators

By Jake Dima
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg said her attorney provided "additional" documents to investigators. This comes after multiple reports on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. convened a grand jury to consider evidence in the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings. The panel will sit for three days a week for the next six months to consider matters outside of the Trump inquiry.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Tower#Trump Organization Cfo#Msnbc#Time#Democrats#The Trump Organization#The Washington Examiner#The New York Times#The Oval Office#American#Impeachment Hoax
