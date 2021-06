When the police officer who killed George Floyd was found guilty of murder in April, the slain Black man's lawyer hailed the verdict as a "turning point in history," so rare is it for a cop to be found guilty in the United States. But a handful of police officers have since been indicted -- indicating the justice system may be a little less reluctant to pursue rogue officers. Although police kill an average of 1,000 people every year, only 110 officers were charged with murder between 2005 and 2015, according to a count by Bowling Green State University. Only 42 were convicted and, of those, just five were found guilty of murder.