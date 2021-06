5.4 million clothing steamers recalled after several users severely burned

My husband is a soldier in the Army and he doesn’t get much time to himself. He works very long hours and I am always making sure he is taking care of himself. There’s no worries about him eating healthy or working out but there are 3 self-care products I make sure he uses. I make sure he’s staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and making sure he has relief when his muscles are sore. I used to get him gift certificates for deep tissue massages often, but I thought it might be better if he was able to relive muscle pain more often right from home. When he has a water bottle that can motivate him to drink more water, I send him off with it. Lastly, sleep is very important, so having a white noise machine can help him fall asleep faster and sleep deeper.