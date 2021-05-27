Esquire names Walnut Hills bar as one of the best 27 bars in America

To say that Pour Larry’s swept the Nightlife and Drink category this year would be an understatement. The underground bar won seven categories. You read that right, seven. Pour Larry’s took home the titles of “Best Overall Bar”, “Best City Market Bar”, “Best Dive Bar”, “Best Downtown Bar”, “Best Happy Hour”, “Best Bloody Mary”, and “Best Savannah Drink” for their iconic Gummy Worm cocktail. Co-owner Jolynn Romano says about seven years ago, Pour Larry’s underwent a major renovation. “It used to have box TVs,” she laughed. “That was just seven years ago. From what this bar came from to what it is now is so different.” With the renovation came a bit of a rebrand for the bar. Pour Larry’s started hosting theme nights, turned the bar into a dance club at night, and really focused on growing their daytime crowd. Romano installed tons of bar games like life-size Operation, giant Connect Four, Hook and Ring and more. “That’s kind of become our identity,” Romano said. “It’s what we’re known for.” Romano says she thinks a few factors contributed to Pour Larry’s growing success and major Best Of Savannah win. She says its prime location appeals to tourists, and the bar’s stellar customer services keeps the locals coming back. “All our bartenders are very happy, very bubbly, they’re greeting people when they walk in,” she said. “We make sure that we have the best staff that I can find.” The future of Pour Larry’s looks bright. Romero says she wants to bring in more games, keep focusing on great service and introduce new specialty drinks. Don’t worry, the Gummy Worm cocktail isn’t going anywhere! Grab a drink at Pour Larry’s at 206 W St. Julian St. at Savannah’s City Market.