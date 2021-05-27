Cancel
Esquire names Walnut Hills bar as one of the best 27 bars in America

By WKRC
WKRC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A local bar is showing up on a prestigious list. Esquire Magazine says Comfort Station on E. McMillan in Walnut Hills is one of the best bars in America in 2021. Comfort station opened in 2019. It's a former public restroom, and customers walk through...

local12.com
