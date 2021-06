Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother from Indiana, became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Capitol riot and won't spend any time in jail. Morgan-Lloyd was arrested after she was recognized while trying to obtain a firearms permit and was accused of entering the Capitol, calling it the "best day ever" on Facebook. She agreed to plead guilty and took responsibility for her actions, telling the judge she felt "ashamed" that actions intended to support former President Donald Trump turned violent.