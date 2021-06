Truth be told, leggings in the spring and summer can be tricky. Your black and gray ones have probably been glued to your body for months now, and you’re ready for a change. And while you likely don’t want to give up leggings completely until fall, thick, dark, constricting fabric against your skin doesn’t really scream “fun in the sun.” But trendsetting celeb-favorite activewear brand Alo (i.e., the creators of those moto leggings that are always everywhere) may have just presented a solution.