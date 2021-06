So many things are different about this year's Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. New lake. Different time of year. Lots of first-timers. But for all meaningful purposes, one thing’s the same as always. There’s only one place that really counts. Sure, second pays well and a trip to Day 3 may be a moral victory, but no one is gathering points at Ray Bob. You can trot out whatever cliché you want to explain it: Swinging for the fences; hero or zero; second is the same as last.