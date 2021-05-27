Cancel
Lawmakers hurtle toward end of session, key bills unresolved

heraldcourier.com
 2021-05-27

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A proposal to create a state-based public health insurance option has yet to be heard by the state Assembly. A plan to move up Nevada's presidential primary to make it the first in the nation has yet to be heard by the state Senate. And...

Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon lawmakers conclude 2021 session in a crush of bills

Oregon lawmakers put a bow on an unprecedented five-month legislative session Saturday, passing major bills on clean energy, wildfire prevention and police reform before adjourning their chambers for a final time. After breaking early Friday to some legislators’ dismay, the Legislature spent Saturday hustling more than 50 bills in quick...
Minnesota StateBrainerd Dispatch

Minnesota lawmakers reach ‘general agreement’ on policing laws

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers late Saturday night reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that drew attention for its potential changes to policing laws in the aftermath of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men. While some details had yet to be...
Register-Guard

Oregon legislative session ends, bills pass on wildfire resiliency, clean energy

With little public disagreement or displays of partisanship, Oregon lawmakers concluded the 2021 legislative session Saturday evening, after passing dozens of bills Saturday and one day ahead of the constitutional deadline. Democrats lauded the Legislature's work over the past 160 days passing legislation on police reform, gun control, wildfire resiliency,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers close in on public safety bill

ST PAUL, Minn — Legislative leaders say they've reached an agreement on most aspects of the main public safety bill, including which police accountability measures to put into state law. Both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said late Saturday night that only minor issues need...
KYTV

Missouri lawmakers turn down ‘Clean FRA’ bill in third day of special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate reconvened on Friday for the third day of the special session. Lawmakers continue to debate extending Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance. The FRA is a tax paid by Medicaid providers in Missouri. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, pharmacies and other...
Register Citizen

Louisiana lawmakers consider holding veto override session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' rejection of legislation banning transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams is spurring talk that Republican lawmakers may try to hold Louisiana's first veto session under the decades-old constitution. Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced Tuesday night that he wants...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers working toward new state budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) — State lawmakers are still working on coming to a formal agreement on Gov. Janet Mills’ $8.7 billion two-year budget, but the Appropriations Committee has voted to approve several changes. At a work session on Monday, they agreed to raise state funding for kindergarten to grade 12 public...
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

A little act of kindness can go a long way-- that's the thought behind the little free pantry outside Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire. Among the bills that Governor Scott signed into law during the legislative session was a provision that incentivizes Vermont school supervisory unions to purchase food from local farms when providing meals for students.
elpasoinc.com

El Paso lawmakers vow to fight voting bill in special session

El Paso’s four state representatives, who joined other Texas House Democrats in walking out in the final minutes of the legislative session to block Republican bills they opposed, aren’t looking forward to Gov. Greg Abbott calling them back for a special session. But they’re expecting that call to come soon...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Special Legislative Session Limps Toward End

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special legislative session limped toward a bitter end Friday, with Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and House majority leaders sharply disagreeing over the adequacy of the budget passed by lawmakers earlier this week. Dunleavy called the budget “defective,” pointing in particular to the House’s failure to...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Lawmakers accomplished a lot this session, despite a pandemic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The legislative session is over, and a lot happened this year. Despite the pandemic and the state Capitol being closed much of the year, lawmakers took action on bills they’ve debated for years. Throughout the session, almost every hearing that happened on each bill was done...
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Two-day session ends with major legislation, but no energy bill

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers finished a two-day special session Thursday by passing some important legislation but without reaching agreement on the one issue they had hoped to resolve – an energy bill that would phase out all carbon emissions from power plants over the next 30 years. “I think a...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Lawmakers to study key issues

INDIANA – Indiana lawmakers received interim study committee assignments this week. Over the summer and fall, legislators will examine a variety of top issues impacting Hoosiers, gather testimony and make legislative recommendations. Legislative Council member State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) explains the importance of these committees and how the public can stay engaged.
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Take Up Marijuana Legalization Bill In Special Session On Tuesday, Governor Announces

The governor of New Mexico announced on Friday that she is calling lawmakers into a special session next week to finish up work on a bill to legalize marijuana that the legislature didn’t pass by the end of the regular 60-day session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said legislators will come back to work on Tuesday to get the job done on the cannabis legislation, as well as a separate bill concerning local economic development. The two measures together will help the state expand “economic opportunity” and “job creation,” the governor said. “I am grateful to those legislative leaders and members who have expressed enthusiasm about returning to the people’s work so soon after a challenging 60-day session,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “The unique circumstances of the session, with public health safeguards in place, in my view prevented the measures on my call from crossing the finish line. While I applaud the Legislature and staff for their incredible perseverance and productivity during the 60-day in the face of these challenges, we must and we will forge ahead and finish the job on these initiatives together for the good of the people and future of our great state.”” “Lawmakers from both parties approached a balanced compromise measure in the final hours of the 60-day session. With general across-the-aisle agreement on the importance of the legalization initiative, the governor intends to see through final passage of this potentially significant economic driver, which is estimated to create over 11,000 jobs, and ensure New Mexico is not left behind as more and more states adopt adult-use cannabis legalization.” The House passed a legalization bill last month, but while the Senate was scheduled to take it up last week, there were multiple delays due to lawmakers floating last-minutes amendments to the 200-page…
Stony Point, NYwrcr.com

Local Lawmakers Reflect on 2021 Legislative Session

The state legislature wrapped up last week with historic legislation to help the East Ramapo Central School District. Rockland state senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick says with additional oversight powers, state monitors can make sure the school board does what’s best for public school kids, and he expects the governor will sign it into law…