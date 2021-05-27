Joyce Ann Credit
Joyce Ann Credit, 65, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She is survived by husband, Michael Credit of Conway, Arkansas; three daughters, Amber Credit of Conway, Arkansas, Melinda Lewis and Casey Credit, both of Little Rock, Arkansas; three sons, Zion Scott and Ricky Masters, both of Conway, Arkansas, and Derrick Masters of Greenbrier, Arkansas; siblings, Ginger Mitchell of Conway, Arkansas, Russell Harris of Plainview, Arkansas, Martha Brasher of Mayflower, Arkansas, John Harris, Ruby Harris and Mary Franks, all of Conway, Arkansas.www.thecabin.net