As one of the most popular dairy free milk alternatives, almond milk is everywhere these days. And while it's convenient to buy it at the store, learning how to make almond milk at home is worthwhile if you use it frequently. The ingredients in this unsweetened almond milk recipe — with options for vanilla almond milk or other flavors, too! — are cleaner, it tastes better, and it only takes a few minutes.