BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for May 16 through May 21 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County will create lane closures beginning tonight in the northbound section of I-65 from the 13 mile marker to the 27 mile marker. The southbound direction will remain down to two lanes in the section as well with a width restriction in place.