Seol Jung Hwan Tries A New Tactic To Win Go Won Hee’s Heart In “Revolutionary Sisters”

“Doom at Your Service” revealed new stills of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk ahead of the next episode!. The fantasy romance drama about a character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. After going through life without any grand goals, Tak Dong Kyung suddenly receives the diagnosis that she only has 100 days to live. She calls for doom (myulmang) of the entire world, but instead is found by Myul Mang.