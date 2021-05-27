Cancel
Seol Jung Hwan Tries A New Tactic To Win Go Won Hee’s Heart In “Revolutionary Sisters”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Revolutionary Sisters” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. The KBS weekend drama is a unique blend of mystery thriller, romance, and comedy, and it tells the story of an entire family becoming murder suspects after the family’s mother is killed in the midst of her divorce proceedings. Go Won Hee plays Lee Gwang Tae, the youngest Lee sister of the Lee family with a fiery personality, and Seol Jung Hwan plays Heo Gi Jin, the immature younger brother of a loan shark.

www.soompi.com
