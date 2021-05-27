Cancel
Russellville, KY

Russellville nonprofit to provide limo rides for COVID-19 vaccine seekers

By LEO BERTUCCI intern@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 13 days ago

A nonprofit organization in Russellville will provide a free limousine service for residents who need a ride to their COVID-19 vaccination site. Beginning the first week of June, the Lisa Dianne Davis Memorial Foundation Inc. will transport people to the Logan County Health Department every Tuesday and Thursday for a period of four weeks. Those who are interested in a limousine ride can schedule a pickup time by contacting the foundation at 270-847-7002.

www.bgdailynews.com
