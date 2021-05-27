Obsessively Explaining The Visual Effects In Flight Of The Navigator

Mass Effect's Rachni have a potentially tragic and unfortunate end in the series, according to player decisions. At the start of Mass Effect, the Rachni are an extinct insectoid race from the planet Suen within the Maskin Xul system in the Nimah cluster. They were extraordinarily intelligent and were among the first spacefaring races in the galaxy. Unfortunately, for other races, however, they were as aggressive as they were smart, which led to the start of the Rachni Wars nearly 2000 years ago. This was the catalyst for the Krogan Rebellions and subsequent genophage inflicted by the turians and salarians.