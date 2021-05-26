Cancel
Agriculture

Climate-Smart Agriculture Report Outlines USDA Strategy

agnetwest.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a report outlining its strategy for climate-smart agriculture. Efforts to include agriculture and forestry in combatting climate change have been a focal point for President Joe Biden. The 90-day progress report provides an overview of how USDA plans to carry out President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Using a multi-pronged approach, USDA will engage in initiatives to implement a climate-smart agriculture and forestry (CSAF) strategy.

agnetwest.com
Joe Biden
#Climate Smart Agriculture#Csaf#American
