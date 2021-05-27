Weber Point Fountain Reopening for 2021 Season

Weber Point fountain - the City's popular interactive water feature at the Weber Point Events Center - will reopen for the 2021 season beginning Saturday, May 29, 2021. Completely rebuilt and completed in 2020, the fountain features new spray patterns. The fountain will operate following state guidance for water parks under the State of California Blueprint for a Safer Economy; San Joaquin County is currently in the Red Tier 2. Fountain hours are 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. daily and will require small groups using the fountain for shorter intervals of play. Parking in the adjacent parking lot, where Miner Ave. meets Center St., is limited to two hours per vehicle.