Public Safety

Court Digest

 2021-05-27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally swerving on Interstate 435 and fatally throwing a man from the back of his pickup truck in 2019. Skylar Waddell, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to manslaughter and...

Montgomery, AL

Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:. The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org. The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org. The Montgomery AP Bureau...
Politics

Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Kelli Kennedy is on the desk and can be reached at kkennedy@ap.org. Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Virginia State
Shore News Network

Southwest Virginia Man Sentenced for Dealing Firearms Without a License

ABINGDON, Va. – A Dickenson County, Virginia man, who illegally sold firearms without a license was sentenced last week to six months in federal prison. Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license. As part of his plea, Dotson relinquished 59 seized firearms and more than $13,000 in cash.
Congress & Courts
The Independent

Supreme Court backs protesters and rules blocking roads can be ‘lawful’ way to demonstrate

The Supreme Court has ruled that protests can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads, as the government pushes for new laws to limit peaceful demonstrations.Britain’s most senior judges said it was right to acquit a group of protesters who blockaded the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London in 2017.A ruling given on Friday morning said that protesters can have a “lawful excuse” defence against the offence of obstructing a highway, even where they have used “deliberately physically obstructive conduct”.“There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic,...
Georgia State

DOJ suing Georgia over sweeping voter restrictions

The Justice Department is suing the state of Georgia over its sweeping new voting law, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, saying in a press conference that the state restrictions were "enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote." "Where we believe the...
Portland, OR

Oregon Digest Advisory

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change....
Florida State

[Warning: Graphic Video/Images] Florida Condominium Collapses, 99 Missing, 1 Dead

Surfside—Hours after the Champlain Towers condominium collapse where one person Is confirmed dead and over 90 still unaccounted for, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference to address the ongoing “search and rescue” operation being spearheaded by Miami-Dade County. Gov. DeSantis thanked first responders and noted that they were on the scene saving lives shortly after the collapse even without knowing the remainder of the building any “structural integrity” left.
Los Angeles, CA
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.
Portland, OR

BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Politics

DAILY DIGEST, 6/18: Ancient river channels could speed groundwater recharge; St. Helena sued over alleged failure to uphold public trust; Indian Wells Valley water issues come to a boiling point; States’ feud delivers Supreme Court’s first groundwater test; and more …

FREE WEBINAR: Southwest Drought Briefing from 10am to 11:30am. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all of the Southwest is experiencing some level of drought, and forecasts indicate these conditions are expected to continue through summer. This short drought briefing will provide an update of current drought conditions and forecasts for Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Nevada. Click here to register.