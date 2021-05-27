Remote control OCBA honorees to be saluted at Annual Meeting on June 3

Montgomery County Community Foundation held its Annual Meeting Thursday, June 24 at the Hoosier Heartland State Bank’s Success Center. President Joyce Grimble presided over the meeting. Following the standard items of business, outgoing and incoming board members were recognized. Outgoing are Jessica Bokhart, Scott Feller and Mike Reidy. Bokhart is a past president and served on the Investment Committee. Feller served on the Grants & Distributions Committee and Reidy served on Grants & Distributions Committee and Scholarship Committee during this time on the board. Grimble thanked them for their service; each served two, three-year terms. Incoming board members are Erin Gobel, Preston Bost, Zach Hockersmith, and Anna Bravo-Moore. The balance of the 15-member board includes Phil Bane, Keith Blaydes, Peggy Burkett, Ron Dickerson, David Maharry, Jim McBee, Sheila McCormick, Torey Rauch, Debbie Schavietello, and Marta Sweek.