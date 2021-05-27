Cancel
Remote control OCBA honorees to be saluted at Annual Meeting on June 3

legalnews.com
 2021-05-27

Pictured at the informal awards ceremony on May 20 were: (l-r) Judge Kathleen Ryan, Judge Shalina Kumar, Katherine Schiefer, Michael Sullivan, Kurt Schnelz (accepting on behalf of his father, the late Gene Schnelz), retired Judge Fred Mester, Joseph Doerr, Kaitlin Brown, Darlene King, and Jonathan Frank. Photo courtesy of OCBA.

legalnews.com
News Break
Politics
Related
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

HARCATUS annual meeting is June 23

NEW PHILADELPHIA — HARCATUS will hold its annual organizational meeting at 1 p.m. June 23 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 Fair Ave. NE. Public comment with respect to agency operations is welcomed at that time. Public comment may also be provided by email until June 22 to Executive Director Alison Kerns at a.kerns@harcatus.org.
Politicsislandfreepress.org

Annual meeting of Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association will be held June 24

The annual meeting of Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association will be held at the Community Center, Myrna Peters Road, Rodanthe on June 24 beginning at 7:00 p.m. preceded by hospitality at 6:30 p.m. The Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association’s annual meeting is an opportunity to update members and residents on the Association’s activities and...
Economymyjrpaper.com

Public invited to 10th annual meeting

Gu-WIN – The 10th Annual Meeting of C3 of Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance, Inc. will be held on Friday, June 25 at the Earl McDonald Auditorium on the Fayette Campus of Bevill State Community College. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. A brunch will be served, catered by Fannie’s,...
Miami, AZArizona Silver Belt

Bullion Plaza annual meeting

The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Bullion Plaza Cultural Center and Museum, 150 N. Plaza Circle in Miami on Wednesday, June 23, starting at 5 p.m. Annual meetings are a great time to attend and see all that is happening at this dynamic museum, and start or renew a membership (you do not have to be a member to attend).
Ashe County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Ashe Chamber Annual Meeting Wednesday June 30

The 2021 Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is set for Wednesday June 30 at The Barn on the New River. Registration begins at 5:30 and the event begins at 6 pm, with dinner catered by Smoky Mountain Barbeque. There will special awards and live music, along with guest...
Politicsnewtoncountytimes.com

Mockingbird water holding annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Mockingbird Hill Water Association will be held Thursday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cliff House on state Highway 7 South. All water association members are invited to attend.
Selby, SDppioneer.com

Cam Wal Annual Meeting set for Tuesday, June 29, in Selby

The Cam Wal Electric Cooperative, Inc., Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, June 29, in Selby. Election of three members to the board of directors and a recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the coop will highlight the meeting. Cam-Wal’s 75th anniversary was last year (2020), but because of COVID concerns an abbreviated annual meeting was held and the big […]
woodworkingnetwork.com

CKCA elects board during annual meeting

OTTAWA -- The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association held its 2021 annual meeting June 16 via Zoom. Members elected the board of directors and then the newly elected board reappointed the executive officers. Continuing in their positions and reappointed to the Executive Committee:. Heidi Boudreault, Denca Cabinets President. Pete Fournier, Triangle...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

ENVISION NCITE 2021 Annual Meeting

Hosted by the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center, this meeting provides a unique opportunity to connect and innovate; June 29. The National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center at UNO marks the close of its inaugural research year with an annual meeting principally for Department of Homeland Security senior leaders and members of its 18-institution research consortium. The virtual event on June 29 is aimed to connect researchers and students to the difficult problem sets faced by DHS, particularly as the department focuses its efforts on domestic terrorism.
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

MCCF recognizes volunteers at annual meeting

Montgomery County Community Foundation held its Annual Meeting Thursday, June 24 at the Hoosier Heartland State Bank’s Success Center. President Joyce Grimble presided over the meeting. Following the standard items of business, outgoing and incoming board members were recognized. Outgoing are Jessica Bokhart, Scott Feller and Mike Reidy. Bokhart is a past president and served on the Investment Committee. Feller served on the Grants & Distributions Committee and Reidy served on Grants & Distributions Committee and Scholarship Committee during this time on the board. Grimble thanked them for their service; each served two, three-year terms. Incoming board members are Erin Gobel, Preston Bost, Zach Hockersmith, and Anna Bravo-Moore. The balance of the 15-member board includes Phil Bane, Keith Blaydes, Peggy Burkett, Ron Dickerson, David Maharry, Jim McBee, Sheila McCormick, Torey Rauch, Debbie Schavietello, and Marta Sweek.
tkmagazine.com

Partnership Announces Annual Meeting

The Greater Topeka Partnership is scheduled to hold its “Back to Momentum” 2021 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at Evergy Plaza, 3 - 6 p.m. In addition to updates from Partnership leaders, this outdoor event will include beer gardens, food trucks, live music, as well as exclusive VIP seating and amenities.
Readyville, TNwgnsradio.com

Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department Annual Meeting on June 29th

The Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual board meeting on Tuesday, June 29th. The 7PM meeting will be in the Kittrell fire station (8067 Woodbury Pike, Readyville, TN 37149). Fire Chief John R. Donnell told WGNS, “This meeting is to elect board members and to elect officers for...
Gwinnett County, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Chamber Announces 73rd Annual Dinner Honorees

The Gwinnett Chamber is pleased to announce the honorees for its 73rd Annual Dinner, to be held Friday, Aug. 6, at the Gas South Convention Center. The annual event, presented by Northside Hospital, celebrates Gwinnett’s community servants, corporate citizens, and compassionate organizations. The 73rd Annual Dinner honorees:. Charlotte J. Nash,...
Bradford, PAwesb.com

United Way Annual Meeting at Noon

The United Way of the Bradford Area will hold their annual meeting today (Tuesday, June 22) at noon. The monthly meeting will follow. The general public is invited to join the meeting by teleconference. The call-in number is (814) 817-2320, PIN code 16150#.
Oswego, NYoswegocountytoday.com

Oswego County Historical Society To Host Annual Meeting June 27

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will host its Annual Meeting presentation on Sunday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the historic McCrobie Civic Center at 41 Lake St. in Oswego. During a public meeting, president Mary Kay Stone will present a brief annual report...
aacu.org

Call for Proposals: 2022 Annual Meeting

AAC&U is looking forward to gathering in person for the 2022 Annual Meeting. While we hope to see many of you in Washington, DC, we will also offer a virtual component for those unable to join us in person. The plenary sessions and some concurrent sessions will be live-streamed. All conference participants will be able to view recordings of these sessions after the meeting.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Community Council celebrates honorees at annual event

The Simi Valley Community Council recently held its annual awards ceremony to honor and recognize individuals from 15 local nonprofit organizations. The June 5 event was held virtually and provided the opportunity for organizations to celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond for their organization. The following are the...