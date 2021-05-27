Cancel
Educators explain lanternfly management tips

By Other News
Farm and Dairy
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sunny skies and rising temperatures have many on cloud nine with anticipation of summertime fun. But for residents in parts of Pennsylvania and beyond, these weather conditions also signal the return of a trespasser that aims to rain on their parade — the spotted lanternfly. The...

www.farmanddairy.com
Animalsiamcountryside.com

The Invasive Spotted Lanternfly: A New Honey Bee Pest

Just when we think we have our bees’ pests under control, along comes a new one. The invasive spotted lanternfly has recently pestered beekeepers in the northeastern states. Global trade has landed a wide selection of goods on our doorsteps, and people throughout the world have benefitted in ways unimaginable in decades past. But one detriment of increased trade is the movement of organisms into new environments. For beekeepers, some of the most unwelcome introductions into North America include varroa mites, small hive beetles, wax moths, tracheal mites, and Asian giant hornets.
Pennsylvania StateWOLF

Managing Spotted Lanternfly in PA: A Collective Responsibility, Opportunity to capitalize

CHESWICK, ALLEGHENY CO. (WOLF) — At Eichenlaub Inc. in Allegheny County, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Administrator Carlos Martinez today provided an update on the state of spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania and the path to beating this invasive species. Eichenlaub Inc., a landscape business, is one of more than 26,000 businesses that have stepped up to the responsibility of holding a spotted lanternfly permit. While he hasn’t seen spotted lanternfly on his properly, Dan Eichenlaub, president, has traps for the bad bug around his property and maintains vigilance with inspections to ensure they’re not contributing to the spread of spotted lanternfly to new areas of the state or nation.
Animalsmontgomery.nj.us

NOW IS OUR CHANCE TO STOMP OUT THE SPOTTED LANTERNFLY!

Cicadas are getting all the press lately, but the Spotted Lanternfly deserves our attention, right now! These giant leaf-hopper-like, invasive insects are harming and killing our trees by pierce through the bark, and feeding on the sap – think of the stress inflicted on a tree by thousands of small cuts.
Luzerne, PAStandard-Speaker

Business inspections coming for spotted lanternfly

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the department’s Spotted Lanternfly Compliance and Enforcement Team will be conducting spotted lanternfly permit and inspection record checks for businesses in Pennsylvania’s 34 counties quarantined for the pest. That includes Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.
