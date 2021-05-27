Smart Planet touts its recyclable cup coating

Polysack designs innovative plastic film for the production of fully recyclable, stand-up pouches made of pure PE, suitable for a variety of applications. Tel Aviv, Israel – Polysack, a green-tech manufacturer of plastic film products for flexible packaging and high-shrink labels, partners with Flessofab, an Italian packaging manufacturer, to launch a series of eco-friendly, stand-up pouch packaging. Sustainability is the “it” word of 2021—everyone, everywhere is talking about it. More products are being designed to be easily recycled and reused as raw materials. The vast majority of flexible packaging, however, is missing out on the trend as most plastic cannot be recycled. These unrecyclable packages are made from a blend of different polymers—usually an outer layer made of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and an inner layer made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE)—which cannot be repurposes together.