Newport Beach, CA

Smart Planet touts its recyclable cup coating

By Brian Taylor
Recycling Today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Beach, California-based Smart Planet Technologies says its EarthCoating barrier for paper cups is 100 percent recyclable and has demonstrated its recyclability at paper mills in the United Kingdom and Australia. “In Australia, paper cups with EarthCoating are being made into copy paper, gift wrap and paper bags, rather than...

www.recyclingtoday.com
