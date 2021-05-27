Algoma Steel purchased by US-based SPAC firm

LUNENBURG, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (the "Company") (TSX: HLF) today announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and received approval to purchase under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), through the facilities of the TSX and/or any alternative trading system in Canada, up to 150,000 (representing approximately 0.45%) of the 33,451,810 issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") of the Company as of June 10, 2021. The price the Company will pay for any Shares acquired will be the market price at the time of acquisition. Purchases under this NCIB will be made by the Company and the Shares so acquired shall be cancelled, reducing any dilution resulting from Shares issued pursuant to stock-based compensation plans. Purchases may commence on June 23, 2021 and will terminate no later than June 22, 2022.