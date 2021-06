BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Tractor Supply Company has officially begun construction on a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The Company celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new facility, which will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. With an initial investment of nearly $70 million, construction is currently scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.