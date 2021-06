Reed Smith is one of many international law firms vying for honours around the world. But self-differentiation is difficult when there is so much competition at the top. The firm’s head of Middle East, Sachin Kerur, has built the firm’s reputation in the UAE and wider region since taking up the role after leaving Pinsent Masons in 2018. Today, Reed Smith is one of only around 20 international outfits with offices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.