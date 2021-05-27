'Unbelievable' Video Shows Two Bees Work Together to Unscrew a Soda Bottle
While we all recognize bees for their importance in our food chain as pollinators, the clever creatures have a series of other talents, including math ability, face recognition, and even tool use. A new video, originally posted on Twitter, shows a pair of bees apparently unscrewing the orange lid of a Fanta to reach the sugary liquid inside. In today's age of digital trickery, we have to be mindful that this could just be clever CGI; or, perhaps the bees really did work together, but simply toppled an already loosely perched bottle cap. Either way, it's fun to think about whether bees...www.sciencealert.com