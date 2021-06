THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. There is no denying the fact that electric cars are indeed the future of the automotive industry. With several top manufacturers in the world working on the same project, Volkswagen has also come up with its brand new electric vehicle – the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. This new electric vehicle from Volkswagen is available in two trims: ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro. Customers can now reserve and schedule a test drive for the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 at Neftin Volkswagen in Thousand Oaks, Calif.