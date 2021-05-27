Tornado Warning issued for Dickinson, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickinson; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Southwestern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Lincolnville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Burdick around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Herington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN